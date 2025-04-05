Major boost for Vatuwaqa Rugby

[Source: Supplied]

Vatuwaqa Rugby has received a significant boost ahead of their 2025 sea-son, thanks to continued support from major sponsor Flick Hygiene.

The $3,000 donation will go a long way in helping the club develop its young talent and prepare for key competitions this year.

Strength and Conditioning Coach Savenaca Kaunisela said the sponsor-ship will play a vital role not only in the development of grassroots players but also in the team’s campaign to retain the prestigious Tui Suva Shield.

The sponsorship will allow the club to better prepare players physically and mentally, especially as they look to defend the Tui Suva Shield and com-pete in other challenging competitions.

Vatuwaqa Rugby will also take part in the 2025 Ram Sami Nasinu Rugby Football Union Competition and will defend the Tui Suva title during the Hi-biscus Festival later this year — a highlight of their calendar.

The club continues to focus on nurturing young athletes, with the goal of producing future provincial and national rugby stars.

The support from Flick Hygiene not only provides financial assistance but also reflects growing community and corporate belief in the club’s vision and potential.

