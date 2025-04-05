Chiefs beat Reds to take top spot

[Photo Credit: Rugbypass.com]

The Chiefs have risen to the top of Super Rugby Pacific with a 27-15 win against the Queensland Reds in Hamilton last night.

Both sides scored three tries in difficult, wet circumstances, but the Chiefs’ kicking proved crucial. The Reds fought hard, particularly in the first half, but wasted chances cost them after the interval.

The Chiefs, who are now leading for the first time in 13 years, held their ground against the Reds, who had dominated at FMG Stadium. The Reds nearly led at halftime, but two missed conversions drew the game 10-10.

A possible Reds try was disallowed in the second half as the TMO determined that Harry McLaughlin-Phillips had dropped the ball before reaching the line.

With the Reds down to 14 men, the Chiefs took advantage, with Damian McKenzie kicking wonderfully to give them a 13-10 lead.

The Reds defended strongly, with vital tackles from Joe Brial, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, and Filipo Daugunu, but the Chiefs broke through again.

Samisoni Taukei’aho and Xavier Roe added scores to secure the victory, with Tom Lynagh scoring an extra try for the Reds.

The Chiefs’ Luke Jacobson acknowledged the messy play but highlighted the importance of clinical execution while also expressing satisfaction with some of the team’s excellent moments.

Meanwhile, Reds captain Tate McDermott observed that if they had 15 players, they would have won three points, but despite their support for the boys, it did not work out.

