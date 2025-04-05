Lelean U17 beats Naitasiri, tops division

Lelean Memorial School edged out Naitasiri Secondary School 16-14 in a thrilling Under-17 clash of the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League South Eastern Zone this morning at the St.Marcellin Grounds in Vatuwaqa.

The Davuilevu-based side stamped their authority as leaders of their divi-sion with a gutsy performance in challenging conditions.

Both teams displayed quality rugby and immense determination, spurred on by a vocal crowd despite the unfavourable state of the grounds.

Naitasiri held the lead at halftime and showed real hunger for victory, but Lelean fought back strongly in the second half to snatch the win.

Lelean will now shift focus to the upcoming national competition, which will be held in the Western Division.

Dates and venue details are yet to be confirmed.

