Kiran urges collective action on child welfare

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran has highlighted growing concerns over child neglect.

She says many children are losing focus and direction as parents juggle work and other responsibilities.

Kiran stresses that building stronger families at the grassroots level is essential to preventing these issues.

“So good parenting programs, especially with a lot of drugs around now, we are very worried, how we keep our children and young people together. So we have specific programs for that.”

She is calling on communities, churches, and traditional leaders to actively support children and families.

The minister adds that government cannot address the problem alone and urges collective action.

