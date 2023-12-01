Kamea calls for greater investment in the film industry

Not enough is being done to support local film productions in the country.

Film Fiji Board Chair Culden Kamea highlighted this issue, expressing his hope for increased investment in local talent and film production in the coming years.

Film Fiji is actively seeking funding to facilitate the growth and support of the local film industry.

Article continues after advertisement

Furthermore, Film Fiji aims to revive the Kula Film Festival in the coming year, recognizing the storytelling and acting talent present in the younger generation.

The Kula Film Festival, which previously attracted the attention of hundreds of students from schools nationwide, provided a platform for students to showcase their skills in various aspects of film production, including acting, editing, directing, and more.