Kamal honours father’s love and sacrifice

Father’s Day is a moment to honour the strength and love of fathers.

These are the words of 24-year-old Sagar Kamal, whose father, Raj Kamal, dedicated over 45 years working as a taxi driver to provide for his family.

As the country celebrates Father’s Day today, Sagar says he will forever be grateful to his dad for the many sacrifices he made to ensure his family’s wellbeing.

“He’s very important, he was the breadwinner for us for many years and he is still in the business and he raised us. He helped us in our education and even the tertiary education.”

While mothers are celebrated for their kindness and open expression of love, Sagar says fathers often stand in the background, silently supporting their children in every facet of life.

Sagar and his dad spent their Father’s Day selling eggs from their roadside stall in Tacirua today.

He says the family plans to have a small celebration this evening to honour his father.