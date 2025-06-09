Kadavu residents call for responsible development

[File Photo]

As climate change impacts Fiji’s islands, Kavala residents in Kadavu are wary of local development.

Community members insist that projects be carefully assessed to prevent long-term environmental harm, as these islands depend on natural resources for survival.

Nakasaleka district officer Ravoama Walai stresses that rather than doing damage control, they must act now.

Article continues after advertisement

Villagers say all developments should be planned after thorough consultations.

“We want development consultation to be done honestly, where we are enlightened on everything, the pros and cons of the development and that can only be done if relevant stakeholders and the team are working together with communities.”

Residents say that early planning and strict environmental checks are vital for sustainable development.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.