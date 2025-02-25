Kaba denies charges, bail variation allowed

Managing Director of Houng Lee Kaba Jacob Limited, Sanjay Kaba has pleaded not guilty to the charge of obtaining a financial advantage in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Kaba was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption earlier this month.

He took his plea while appearing for his bail variation matter.

Article continues after advertisement

The Magistrates Court has allowed him to travel out of Fiji between the 1st and 18th of next month after the FICAC counsel indicated that they are not objecting to the travel dates.

The Magistrate also noted that Kaba has paid $75,000 to the Judiciary Trust Account and his mother’s passport has also been surrendered to court as ordered this morning.

Kaba’s stop departure order has also been lifted temporarily.

The matter has been adjourned 19 March.

In this matter, it is alleged that between 27th January 2017 and 20th January 2019 while being a board member of Telecom Fiji Limited and Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited, Kaba engaged in a conduct namely bidding for a tender through the company Houng Lee Kaba Jacob Limited.

The bidding was for providing Project Management services to TFL for its new office and data center project.

It is alleged that as a result, Kaba obtained a financial advantage amounting to over $766,327 between June 2022 and July 2023, knowing that HLK Jacob was not eligible to receive the financial advantage as he had failed to declare his interest as director for the firm.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link