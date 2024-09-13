Juveniles remanded for alleged rape

Two juveniles and an 18-year-old from Lami who allegedly raped a 13-year-old boy have been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court.

The 15-year-old faces one count of rape and one count of sexual harassment while the 17-year-old is charged with one count of rape.

The 18-year-old is charged with two counts of rape.

He has been remanded at the Suva Remand Center while the juveniles have been remanded at the Samabula boy’s centre.

Magistrate Pulekeria Low has given 21 days for the accused persons to file an alibi notice.

Police had earlier stated that the three allegedly forced the victim to perform sexual acts while they were at the victim’s relative’s house.

The matter was reported at the Lami Police Station by the victim’s mother this week.

The matter has been transferred to the Suva High Court where it will be called on the 27th of this month.