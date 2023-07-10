Job-ready workforce key to Fiji's economic growth

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica. [ File Photo ]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica has emphasized the significance of a job-ready workforce in attracting investors, fostering innovation, and promoting sustainable economic growth in Fiji.

He also highlights the government’s commitment to lifelong learning and continuous professional development, stressing the importance of up-skilling and reskilling in an ever-evolving job market.

Kamikamica says that by providing individuals with opportunities to enhance their capabilities, Fiji empowers its citizens to adapt to changing industry trends, seize new opportunities, and reach their full potential.

“A job-ready workforce will attract more investors, foster innovation, and promote sustainable economic growth. It demonstrates our commitment to lifelong learning and continuous professional development. It highlights the importance of upskilling and reskilling in a rapidly evolving job market.”

Kamikamica also drew attention to the immense potential of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry, which currently boasts a global market size exceeding $20 billion this year.

The Deputy Prime Minister expresses his confidence in Fiji’s ability to capture at least 5 percent of the BPO market, amounting to over $20 billion.