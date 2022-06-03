Investment grows from $7 to $70m

The $7 investment by the late Tui Nayau Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara to start off the Yatu Lau Company Limited in 1972 has today grown to $70 million worth of assets.

This was announced during the company’s 50th Golden Jubilee celebrations at Studio 6 in Suva today.

Chief Guest and BSP Acting Country Head, Maikash Ali congratulated Yatu Lau Co. Ltd for its commitment to its founding goals to advance the economic development of the province.

Ali says BSP stands ready to commit to development projects, including the upgrading of properties owned by the company.