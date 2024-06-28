Investigators probe devastating home fires

The National Fire Authority is investigating residential fire incidents that occurred this week.

On Monday, a four-bedroom wooden and corrugated iron house belonging to a 50-year-old carpenter was destroyed by fire around 1 pm in Korovuto, Nadi.

Initial site investigations by the NFA indicate the house was occupied by the owner, his 50-year-old wife, 26-year-old daughter, and 14-year-old son.

Fortunately, the house was vacant at the time of the incident.

A neighbor noticed smoke emanating from the kitchen, attempted to enter by breaking the front door to extinguish the fire, but unfortunately was unsuccessful.

The cost of the damage is estimated at $220,000.

The second incident occurred Ciriwai East in Nadi.

A two-bedroom corrugated iron, timber and cement house was destroyed.