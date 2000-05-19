Investigation launched into inmate's death

Naboro prison.

An investigation is underway by relevant authorities into the unfortunate death of an inmate at the Naboro Maximum Corrections Centre on Sunday evening.

The Ministry of Justice in a statement says it has been formally notified by the Fiji Corrections Service on the incident.

It says according to the preliminary report received from the FCS, the incident occurred within the secure facility, where the inmate was accommodated in a single cell at the time.

The matter was promptly reported to the relevant authorities.

The Fiji Police Force, including its Forensics Unit, along with the Resident Magistrate and a medical officer, attended the scene and commenced the necessary investigative processes.

The Ministry says that the FCS has confirmed that a full internal board of inquiry has been convened to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Simultaneously, the Fiji Police will conduct its own independent investigation.

Funeral arrangements are being coordinated by the appropriate authorities in consultation with the family.

The Ministry acknowledges the gravity of this matter and supports the ongoing investigations to ensure accountability and transparency.

Once the inquiries are concluded, a full report will be submitted to the Ministry for review and any further necessary action.

The Ministry of Justice reaffirms its commitment to access to justice, integrity and fairness with compassion at all times.

