Investigation launched into $122 million wind turbine deal

An investigation has started into a $122 million wind turbine project which was signed between American-based Company Infinite Power Clean Energy PTE LTD and Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry last week.

Acting Prime Minister, Manoa Kamikamica says government officials have discussed the agreements and established that certain processes were not followed.

Kamikamica says that due process was not followed and as such both the agreements are unenforceable.

“As part of the process, there is a requirement to particularly with Energy contracts you have to go through FCCC, there is consultation with Department of Energy and there is also processes that need to go cabinet. So those are some of the fundamental were not included.”



Acting Prime Minister, Manoa Kamikamica

Kamikamica says the Ministry of Finance, Department of Energy, Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, Investment Fiji and Ministry of Civil Service are conducting the investigation.

They will then report back to the Office of the Prime Minister in due course.

The agreement, inked just last week, granted IPC the authority to manufacture and install 27 “ultra-modern” wind turbines across 27 locations in Fiji and Rotuma.