International negotiations critical: Ali

Fiji should continue participating in international negotiations to put our exports in a good position to go out.

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali says currently Fiji is exporting services more than goods, so we rely on tourism a lot.

However, Ali says Fiji needs to identify key areas for potential goods and services exports; therefore, Fiji’s relationship with trading partners is very important.

Fiji’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework becomes very important as it will provide numerous benefits, including increased foreign investment, enhanced trade relations, and economic cooperation with other members of the IPEF.

“Trade agreements become very important, so things like the new agreement we are negotiating with the US, Australia, Japan, India, and the Asean countries called the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework become very important. Fiji should continue to participate in these international negotiations so that we can put our exports in a good position to go out. Fiji makes good Fiji-made and Fiji-grown things that need to reach international consumers as well as domestic consumers.”

Ali says the IPEF seeks to build supply chain resilience with the support of partners, improve the regulatory environment for businesses, and advance climate change and environmental goals.

Additionally, he adds that Fiji’s participation in the IPEF negotiations will provide a robust and formal platform for Fiji to enhance its connectivity and integration with the Indo-Pacific Region, which includes Fiji’s major trading partners.