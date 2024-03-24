Inspire children to look out for one another says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is urging Fijians to lend a helping hand to those in need, especially during natural disasters.

In his message for Palm Sunday, Rabuka stressed the importance of spreading this message of compassion and assistance.

He expressed satisfaction in witnessing people coming together to aid their neighbors affected by recent flooding.

“This neighborly love, where people look out for each other even before government assistance arrives, is the kind of value I want our children to embrace. When they grow into adults and parents, they will continue this tradition of caring for their neighbors.”

Rabuka has been visiting communities affected by the floods, overseeing the distribution of food rations to victims.

He says that government-provided food rations were meant to complement the community’s efforts in assisting affected families.