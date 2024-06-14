Inspector emphasizes crucial collaboration with DPP

Inspector Bernadeta Tabalala of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

Inspector Bernadeta Tabalala of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) shed light on the critical role of collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in tackling cybercrime.

Presenting at the cybercrime conference in Nadi, Inspector Tabalala stresses the indispensable partnership between CID and the DPP’s office, emphasizing that it plays a pivotal role in their operations.

She shares that the DPP’s office serves as a vital resource for legal consultation, particularly in navigating complex legal frameworks surrounding cybercrime investigations.

According to Inspector Tabalala in their line of work, the DPP’s office is their go-to resource for legal guidance.

She says they have a designated point of contact whom they can reach out to at any time, especially in critical security matters.

Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Inspector Tabalala reveals that it becomes especially crucial during drug seizures when substantial amounts of cash are discovered.

She explains that the guidance provided by the DPP’s office enables CID to approach such cases with precision and adherence to legal protocols.

Inspector Tabalala adds that this highlights the commitment of CID to effectively combat cybercrime through strategic partnerships and collaboration with relevant stakeholders.