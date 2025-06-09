Influenza cases rise earlier than expected

[Source: File Photo]

Fiji is seeing an earlier-than-expected surge in influenza-like illnesses, with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services confirming rising respiratory infections across all divisions.

Surveillance data from the Fiji Centre for Disease Control shows a steady climb in ILI and acute respiratory infection cases over the past three weeks, signaling an early start to the nation’s flu season.

The National Public Health Laboratory has identified Influenza A (H3) as the dominant strain currently circulating.

While case numbers continue to rise, health officials emphasize that there is no evidence of unusual severity or excessive hospitalization’s.

Most patients are being treated in outpatient clinics, though hospitals are reporting a gradual and expected increase in admissions.

The World Health Organization has also highlighted influenza A (H3N2) as the leading strain across the Pacific, aligning Fiji with broader regional trends.

In response, MoHMS has boosted national surveillance, strengthened laboratory testing capacity, and alerted health teams across all divisions to closely monitor flu patterns.

Influenza awareness materials produced with WHO support have been distributed to schools, workplaces, and health centers.

The Ministry has also activated its Risk Communication and Community Engagement network and encourages the public to report symptoms through “Flu tracking Fiji,” the community flu surveillance platform.

The Health Ministry is also calling on the public to act early; seek medical care if symptoms develop, stay home when sick, practice diligent hand hygiene, improve ventilation, avoid crowded spaces, and protect vulnerable groups including infants, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic illnesses.

