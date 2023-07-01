Implementation key to achieving desired outcome

A number of key areas have been given consideration by the Finance Ministry in the new national budget, but the important step now will be its implementation.

University of the South Pacific Economist, Dr Neelesh Gounder says while the plan has been laid out for the next fiscal year, the budget will only have an impact if it will be implemented successfully.

Dr Gounder explains the execution of the budget does not depend on one Ministry, so there needs to be better coordination for the desired outcome.

“The delivery of the budget is what’s on the paper at the moment. The impact of the budget is how it will be implemented. So implementation will be really important for the next 12 months starting for August 1st.”

Non-Governmental Organization, Fiji Council of Social Services Board Member, Vani Tuvuki shared similar sentiments.

Tuvuki further states that FCOSS is happy that most of their recommendations have been met.

She adds maintaining zero rated VAT on 21 essential food items will be welcomed by the grassroots people.

Tuvuki says adding prescribed medicines on the list will bring relief to the poor.