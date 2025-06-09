Illicit drugs, the devil among us, says Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru [file photo]

The sharp increase in the use of illicit drugs is driving HIV/AIDS cases, which is now the second fastest-growing epidemic in the Asia-Pacific region.

During the opening of the Rotuma youth festival, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, warned about the destructive impact of drug addiction on young people, their families, and communities throughout the country.

“Illicit drug use is the devil among us,” says Minister Jese Saukuru, urging youth to reject addiction and protect their futures.”

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji now stands second only to the Philippines in terms of Asia-Pacific countries grappling with accelerating HIV transmission.

Saukuru says the implications are dire.

“Beyond the health consequences, the epidemic places heavy burdens on families and the entire healthcare system, stretching already limited resources.”

The Rotuma Youth Festival is a week-long programme which includes a government ministry roadshow, sports competitions, and Ministry District Awareness.

The festival ends on Wednesday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.