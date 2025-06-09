Illegal seafood traders face seizures in nationwide crackdown

The Ministry of Fisheries has intensified its crackdown on illegal seafood traders, warning that enforcement action will continue against companies operating without proper licences.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries Saimone Tauvoli is urging exporters and buyers to comply with licensing requirements, stressing that authorities have already confiscated seafood from companies found trading without approval.

Tauvoli says the move is aimed at protecting legitimate operators and local fishers from unfair practices.

He warns that fishers risk financial losses if they sell their catch to unlicensed buyers, as products can be seized during inspections.

“We are closely monitoring activities, particularly in Lau and Kadavu, where we have stations in Vunisea and Kavala. In Lomaiviti, we have facilities in Gau and Levuka, and those coming to Viti Levu must check in at our Wainibokasi station. In Lau, we have stations in Moala, Vanua Balavu, Cicia, and Lakeba. We also address issues related to vessel transfers, with a station in Walu to streamline operations for fishers seeking our services.”

The Ministry is tightening surveillance at key entry points and island stations to track seafood movements, including vessel transfers between outer islands and Viti Levu.

Tauvoli says the objective is to establish a transparent and well-regulated system where fishers, buyers and exporters operate within the law while ensuring fair returns for local producers.

He is also encouraging fishers to add value to their catch through processing, noting this can increase income and reduce spoilage during transportation.

The Ministry maintains that stronger compliance measures will strengthen the industry and safeguard sustainable livelihoods for coastal communities.

