Illegal fishing worries Vatoa villagers

Residents of Vatoa Island in the remote Lau Group are raising the alarm over illegal fishing, which is depleting their vital reefs and threatening both food security and future generations.

Pacolo Vakamoce Sokoiwasawasa, a villager from Vatoa, says the community relies entirely on local fishing grounds for food and income.

Sokoiwasawasa says Vatoa is the second furthest island in the Lau Group and its villagers are increasingly concerned about illegal fishing in their waters.

“Most of the time, we see lights from foreign fiberglass boats on our reefs. Food sources are scarce now. We have a key reef called Vuata I Vatoa—when we dive for fish or even from our village, we spot those lights. Our elders used it abundantly, but now fish stocks are low. We even see ropes left behind, clear signs of illegal fishing.”

The intrusion mirrors broader concerns across Fiji’s maritime islands, where illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing by foreign vessels continues to undermine livelihoods and marine ecosystems.

Authorities have yet to respond, but community leaders hope increased patrols will protect these precious waters.

