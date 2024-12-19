I left to protect my men says Tudravu

Incoming Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu [File Photo]

Incoming Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says he quit the Fiji Police Force in 2021 after resisting pressure to fire two officers.

Speaking to FBC News today, he said while the matter is before the court, with the trial scheduled to begin in June next year, Tudravu says he felt at the time that what was happening was wrong.

“I did it on my decision because I stand for our men, and I’m for that. That decision I sorely shoulder that one, and it’s my responsibility as a leader to see that the men are not disadvantaged or the men are not taken into such a situation that is illegal, and I stand for that.”

Article continues after advertisement

The incoming COMPOL says despite his exit, he still felt support from officers, even though he was outside for three years.

Grateful to be back and in the top job, Tudravu says that everyone in the force knows about what happened at that time.

The seasoned policeman says now that he is back, he will ensure that the Fiji Police Force truly serves its purpose and regains the trust of the people.

The new COMPOL will take office on 3rd February next year.