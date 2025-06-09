Deceptive recruitment linked to trafficking offenses

Human trafficking is a growing concern as authorities warn that deceptive recruitment and labor exploitation may constitute trafficking offenses.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says trafficking occurs when workers are brought into the country under false pretenses and forced into roles different from those promised.

Singh adds authorities are now monitoring these cases and conducting joint inspections to ensure compliance and legal action.

He states that any abuse, harassment or forcing workers into unsuitable conditions or roles they were not recruited for is an offence under the law.

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Singh says that cases of this nature have been recorded.

“So there have been occasions where people have been brought on tourist visa, business visa and then they have been employed, which is a serious breach. And that can be classified as trafficking.”

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission warns that trafficking remains a growing issue both in Fiji and across the Pacific.

“Because if we’re not going to be working together to address this issue, I believe that it’s just going to escalate to something more serious than what it is now.”

Lewaravu adds Fiji’s placement on the Trafficking in Persons Report Tier 2 Watch List is also a concern, as trafficking remains a serious violation of human rights.

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