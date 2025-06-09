HR Awards spotlight innovation and growth

The Human Resources sector is facing a new challenge as competition intensifies for professional recognition.

The 14th Annual Human Resources Awards revealed a surge in entries, signaling growth and pressure within the industry.

FHRI President Kameli Batiweti points out that the increase in submissions shows that companies are increasingly serious about HR standards.

“The event has been great. I must say from the offset, before coming in tonight, we’ve sold out. The tickets are sold out and we still have a lot of enquiries. Companies wanting to come, unfortunately there’s not enough space.”

Batiweti points out that the growing number of participants also raises the stakes for smaller organizations trying to stand out.

Batiweti said new entrants have shifted the dynamics, forcing established firms to innovate and adapt to maintain their edge.

He adds the institute plans to continue strengthening HR practices and ensuring that professional growth keeps pace with industry demands.

