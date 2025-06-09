HR Awards reveal shift in gender balance

Workplaces continue to face the challenge of achieving gender equality and inclusivity, a focus highlighted at the 14th Annual Fiji Human Resources Institute Awards.

FHRI President Kameli Batiweti said equity, diversity and inclusion have evolved over the years.

He noted that a decade ago women made up just 14 per cent of HR roles but some organizations now have ratios as balanced as 40-60.

“We’ve come a long way. In the past, the gender balance in HR was quite different, but today, we are seeing a positive shift. Many organizations have successfully transitioned towards a more inclusive structure, where diversity is not just welcomed but actively encouraged.”

Batiweti added that this year’s awards showed nearly equal representation, with 52 percent women and 48 percent men.

“Tonight, I’m pleased to see a much more balanced crowd compared to previous years, with a near 50-50 split between men and women. It’s encouraging to witness this progress, and it’s something we should all be proud of.”

HR Executive at the Sugar Cane Growers Fund and Gold Recipient Prithi Devi said her organization achieved gender parity over the past five years, reaching a 50-50 balance between male and female staff.

She said the progress reflects deliberate efforts to create equal opportunities.

The event celebrated organizations and HR professionals driving positive change in workplace diversity.

