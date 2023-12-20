HEC cautions higher education institutions

Higher Education Commission Chair Steve Chand [left]

Higher Education Commission Chair Steve Chand has issued a strong warning to all higher education institutions functioning in Fiji without the required registration.

He has advised these schools to stop their operations immediately or face serious repercussions.

The regulation complies with the Higher Education Act of 2008, which requires all institutions offering higher education services to register.

According to Chand, the warning comes in response to a surge of complaints from watchful citizens who have documented cases of unlicensed educational establishments functioning without following the law.

“Please consider this release as a warning to those who are currently pursuing without the proper registration with the higher education commission. We humbly request that you get your act together before we find out.”

The Commission which is in charge of regulating Fiji’s higher education system, views this as a major infraction and is prepared to take severe measures against schools that do not comply.

The HEC reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the accessibility and quality of post-secondary education opportunities for all Fijians.