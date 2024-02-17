Heavy rain warning downgraded to an alert

[Fiji Meteorological Service/Facebook]

A heavy rain warning previously in force for the whole of Fiji group has now been downgraded to a heavy rain alert.

A flood warning that was in force for low-lying and flood-prone areas adjacent and downstream of Wainibuka, Wainimala, Waimanu, Waimaro, Waidalece, Wainivesi and Waibula Rivers have been canceled.

The trough of low pressure that was affecting the Group has weakened and lies just to the north of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

This trough is expected to linger around within the vicinity of the Group, as such, ease in rain to occasional showers is likely from today.

However, the Fiji Meteorological Services says there remains a possibility of isolated thunderstorms and heavy falls, especially in the afternoon and evening.



Waidina River from Naqali Bridge, Naitasiri this morning [Source: NDMO/Facebook]

Localised heavy falls can lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Meanwhile, another active trough of low pressure associated with tropical depression, TD05F, is expected to approach the Fiji Group on Monday.



Flooding in Nausori this morning [Source: NDMO/Facebook]

Occasional to periods of rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms, are expected to develop over most parts of the Group from Monday.