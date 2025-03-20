Heavy rain threatens water supply

[File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji has issued a warning to customers in the Central Eastern Division regarding increasing turbidity levels in important water sources.

It includes Savura, Headworks 3 and Waimanu Pump Station.

According to WAF, this could impact operations at the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant and affect water production.

While current reservoir levels at Tamavua remain stable and customers are receiving normal sup-ply, WAF advises all customers to store water and use it sparingly as a precaution.

WAF is closely monitoring the situation.

If heavy rainfall continues, WAF states there may be a risk of low water pressure or intermittent supply if treatment plant production is impacted.

