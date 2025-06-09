Heavy rain floods roads in Western Division

Flooding in the Western Division. #Supplied

Several roads and crossings in Fiji’s Western Division are flooded and inaccessible following recent heavy rainfall.

Authorities are urging motorists and road users to exercise caution while travelling.

Affected areas include Katudrau and Narara 1 crossings on Vatumani and Narara Roads in Rakiraki, both closed to all traffic.

In Lautoka, Saru Back Road, Vaivai Road Irish Crossing, and Navula Road Irish Crossing are flooded and closed.

Buabua Flats on Buabua Road has traffic restricted to a single lane, while surface flooding affects the Kings Road at the Field 4 Road junction.

Vunisamaloa Road in Ba is also flooded and inaccessible.

Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes and avoid flooded areas where possible.

