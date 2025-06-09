Heavy rain causes flooding in Ba

Supplied

Rising waters in the Ba River and surrounding low-lying areas are causing flooding.

According to Fiji Council of Social Services Representative for the Highlands of Ba Rosivela Nadivi, no evacuations have been reported so far.

“For now no houses have been flooded, but the plantations in the area are submerged.”

Nadivi is urging residents to remain vigilant as heavy rain alerts remain in force across all of Fiji.

Persistent downpours are expected to continue over the next few days, with Tropical Depression 03F located far northwest near Vanuatu contributing to the unstable weather conditions.

The Fiji Meteorological Services continue to monitor the situation and advise communities to take necessary precautions.

