Heavy rain alert for parts of Fiji

A heavy rain alert is currently in force for Yasawa, the Mamanuca Groups, Western Viti Levu, including Sigatoka through Nadi to Rakiraki, Bua, and Macuata Provinces, Kadavu, and the nearby smaller islands.

This as a trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain to the north of Fiji is expected to drift south and affect the country later tomorrow.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says heavy rainfall is expected to affect the country from later tomorrow until Friday, especially in the areas under alert.

It says localized heavy falls may lead to flooding of susceptible communities, businesses, low-lying areas, minor roads, iris crossings, and bridges, with some disruption to traffic flow.



[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service/ Facebook]

The weather office states that heavy rain may also cause poor visibility for motorists.

Meanwhile, a high-pressure system to the far southwest of Fiji continues to direct fresh to strong southeast winds over the group.

A Strong Wind Warning remains in force for the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Ra-Rakiraki, Sigatoka-Korolevu, Coastal Serua-Namosi, Taveuni-Qamea, and nearby smaller islands in Bua Province.

This also includes Eastern Macuata Province, Cakaudrove Province, Cikobia-Qelelevu, Beqa, Vatulele, Kadavu, Lau Group, and Lomaiviti Group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service will continue to monitor this weather event and update warnings and forecasts accordingly.