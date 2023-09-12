Healthy discussions on Visa free travel

The topic of visa-free travel among Pacific Island countries has been discussed multiple times however for the first time it was put on the Economic Ministers Meeting agenda.

Minister for Finance Biman Prasad mentioned this when responding to the opposition’s query regarding updates on the proposed visa-free travel arrangement for Fijians to New Zealand and Australia.

Prasad says they had healthy discussions at the economic ministers meeting and that is something that they will pursue further

Article continues after advertisement

This is the first time that this issue has been on the agenda of the economic ministers meeting the outcome document specifically mentions the desire for member for visa free travel within the PIF countries that’s a progress itself and so it’s all part of a broader discussion in terms of the whole economic integration agenda.”

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya further questioned Prasad on the impact visa-free travel will have on the labor mobility schemes.

“The question to the minister for finance is in his approach did you discuss the fact that we have also had a lot of our young people leaving our shores how is that being countered balanced in respect to this particular request.”

The Finance Minister stresses that purpose of visa-free travel is to address the ease of doing business and travelling within the region.