Schools urged to enforce canteen policies

Fijian children are still consuming unhealthy foods at school, raising concerns over the rising cases of non-communicable diseases.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says the School Canteen Policy exists, but enforcement is limited, and the Ministry of Education is mainly responsible for monitoring compliance.

Dr. Lalabalavu states that reopening closed canteens requires compliance with guidelines to safeguard children’s health.

The Minister notes that the Ministry of Health is unable to fully monitor every school canteen due to staffing limitations.

“So the policy is there, the school should adhere to the policy, and again it goes back to each individual school on how they monitor the food sold within the school boundary. But outside of the school boundary, we have no say in that.”

Dr Lalabalavu emphasises that the policy is designed to ensure children have access to nutritious meals and snacks.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says canteen operators, school heads, and committees must work together to ensure policies are followed.

“I would like to reiterate the call and emphasis for school canteens to be operated according to the canteen policies of the Ministry of Education, promoting healthy foods in the various school canteens.”

To protect children’s health, officials stress the importance of enforcing canteen policies and promoting healthy food in schools.

