One Health approach to fighting Leptospirosis

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health is taking a One Health approach to manage the leptospirosis outbreak in Kadavu.

This comes as 31 cases have been reported this year alone, and during this period, there were 72 suspected cases, 49 admissions, and 15 critically ill patients transferred to CWM, as well as one death.

The One Health approach involves collaboration between human health, animal health, and environmental health sectors to prevent and control the spread of zoonotic diseases like leptospirosis.

It also involves the identification and treatment of infected individuals, as well as implementing measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

The Ministry of Agriculture is helping in these efforts by identifying and testing diseased animals.

Divisional Medical Officer Eastern, Dr. Sravaniya Dasi, is also urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves from leptospirosis.

She is also emphasizing the importance of presenting themselves early to the nearest health facility to prevent serious disease and death.

The Health Ministry says a surge response team consisting of a medical officer and two health inspectors was deployed two weeks ago to assist with the leptospirosis outbreak.

The team has been working with local health officials to provide awareness and outreach to residents, as well as conducting testing and contact tracing.

The schools are supporting the program by reporting students who are ill and also alerting authorities to the absenteeism of students and teachers as part of disease surveillance.

Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria that are found in the urine of infected animals, such as rodents, dogs, and livestock.