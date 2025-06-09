Health Ministry investigates drug use among healthcare workers

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has initiated an investigation following reports of potential drug use among some healthcare professionals.

The Ministry confirmed these allegations have been brought to its attention, highlighting a serious concern for patient safety.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says his Ministry follows established procedures when handling such cases.

Article continues after advertisement

“And like any cases with drug addiction and they have to be treated for addiction first and then be re-evaluated to see if they are fit to again work or look after the general public in terms of healthcare delivery.”



Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu. [File Photo]

When asked about random drug testing, Dr. Lalabalavu highlighted that it will require approval from the Ministry of Civil Service.

Fiji Medical Association President Dr. Alipate Vakamocea also stresses the professional and legal risks of drug use among healthcare workers.

“Because all doctors have a duty of care to their patients. So if they are under the influence of drugs and there is an issue, there is an incident, he can be charged with negligence and it will be successful. The difficulty there would be proving that the doctor was under the influence of drugs.”

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad echoed a firm stance on the matter.

“We will not tolerate any kind of drug use or drug infiltration in any form or shape or size in our healthcare facilities.”

Professor Prasad adds that strengthening patient safety, accountability, and trust in the healthcare system is key to ensuring quality care.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.