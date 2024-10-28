Ministry thanks women for screenings in Macuata

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Health has expressed gratitude to the many women who participated in its free breast examinations and screenings at the Ro Qomate Carpark in Macuata last week.

Personnel from the Macuata subdivision conducted 101 screenings, 41 breast examinations, and 36 pap smears during the event.

This initiative is part of the Ministry’s Pinktober Awareness Program, which not only raised awareness but also empowered women to take charge of their health.