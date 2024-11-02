Ministry introduces digital tools to streamline NCD care

The Health Ministry is taking a significant leap forward towards improving healthcare delivery with the introduction of a digital solution aimed at streamlining patient care across the country.

The Sova Ni Bula meaning ‘Basket of Life,’ system was developed with the assistance of medical officers to enhance patient tracking, data visualization, and the management of COVID-19.

Head of Wellness, Doctor Devina Nand says that with digital records accessible across health centers, the reliance on physical folders which are often misplaced or unavailable will become a thing of the past.

“We can seamlessly manage patient information on both app and web platforms. There’s data visualization so we can gain clear insights into patient health trends with intuitive data visualization available to the users”

Dr Nand says the app also assists wellness clinics in following up with patients identified during community screenings but not yet diagnosed with NCDs.

“Some of these challenges are the paperwork burden. A lot of our clinics have paperwork. We have a boulder system which is quite banal. We have challenges in managing appointments. We have walk-ins. We have a lot of defaults and of course inefficiencies in-home visitations because of the way we need to track these patients”

Dr Nand envisions 18 health centers to be part of this project.

The application was developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Taiwan ICDF, USAID, and other partners.