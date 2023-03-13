Leptospirosis cases spike in the North

[Photo: Supplied]

There has been a surge in leptospirosis cases in the province of Macuata and Bua in the Northern Division.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says between January 1st and February 26th, there were 171 cases.

It says within a span of one week from 27th February an additional 50 cases have been recorded.

The Health Ministry has also noted a significant number of admissions for severe disease which is a concern given that early detection and treatment can prevent this.

It says fifty-five percent of the total cases are males.

The Ministry of Health is vigorously carrying out awareness and advocacy campaign on the importance of adhering to leptospirosis preventative measures in the division.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects humans and animals and is spread through the urine of infected animals, which can contaminate water or moist soil for weeks to months.

Infection of humans and animals occurs through contact with this infected urine, or contaminated water, or contaminated soil.

Fijians have been urged to avoid touching fresh water or soil that may be contaminated with animal urine.

The Ministry is urging Fijians to also visit their nearest health facility if they have any sign or symptoms such as high fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, vomiting, jaundice and abdominal pain.