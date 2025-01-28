India offers healthcare support

India is ready to offer healthcare support to Fiji as the country deals with a growing number of HIV cases.

India aims to support Fiji by supplying medicines, providing funding, and improving awareness programs to help address the country’s healthcare challenges.

These efforts are part of India’s larger commitment to improving medical standards and ensuring Fiji has the resources and knowledge to tackle the issues effectively.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, says this support will not be limited to HIV but will also extend to non-communicable diseases.

“So, in our quest to do more, we would like to have more and more Indian medicine, especially the generic medicines which India produces and exports to major advanced countries, to also come to Fiji. We would look forward to the recognition of the Indian pharmacopoeia by the government of Fiji, so that Indian pharmacopoeia medicines and generic medicines can be available in Fiji.”

Mehta says many people are traveling to India for treatment, and they aim to work with the Ministry of Health to introduce advanced services locally.

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says they are ready to work with development partners and organizations outside of the ministry.

“As always with any declaration, there is a funding component that comes with it, but at the beginning, we will be using the funds available within the ministry, and other development partners are stepping up to assist us in terms of funding as well.”

Fiji has seen a concerning rise in HIV cases, with 1,093 reported from January to September 2024.