Government focuses on health sector

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad has reiterated the government’s strong commitment to prioritize health services in the upcoming 2023-2024 National Budget.

Speaking during the inauguration of Nine Miles Pharmacy in Nakasi yesterday, Prasad says government recognizes the unsatisfactory state of healthcare delivery in Fiji over the previous years.

He says the government’s foremost responsibility is to forge partnerships and collaborate with stakeholders to bring about much-needed improvements in the healthcare sector.

Article continues after advertisement

“Never in the history of our country have we had such bad health services that we saw in the last several years. The government is to make sure that we pull our energy, our resources, our expertise and the fundamental difference that we have in terms of our approach is what we call partnership, dialogue and working together with the people we know what they are doing.”



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Meanwhile, Nine Miles Medical Centre Director Dr Aoneesh Sharma says the new centre is a one-stop medical service facility.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The pharmacy is a new addition to the services provided by Nine Miles Medical Pte Limited, which provides free health services under the Public-Private Partnership Scheme.