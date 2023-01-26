FNPF invests millions into Health Care Fiji Pte Ltd

The Lautoka Hospital

The Fiji National Provident Fund has invested $20.8 million to fund the operation of Ba Hospital and Lautoka Hospital through Health Care Fiji Pte Ltd.

Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says this venture contributes towards the improvement of health services and facilities in the country.

Vodonaivalu says members will benefit from this venture.

“It is also an enabler to other investment opportunities as I mentioned. Members will always benefit through dividend and income from this project.”

Vodonaivalu says there is a delay in the provision of some of the services due to the impact of COVID-19 on hospital supplies and resources.

He says they are planning to construct a cardio unit in Lautoka Hospital.

Vodonaivalu says they are excited about this venture, and it is also an enabler to other investment opportunities available for FNPF.