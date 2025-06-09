Early, consistent care is crucial for Leprosy patients

[File Photo]

Accessing timely and appropriate treatment is essential to managing any disease.

72-year-old Paula Tulega, a leprosy patient, says staying consistent with medical appointments has allowed him to manage his condition effectively.

Paula Tulega was diagnosed with leprosy in 2022 and is receiving treatment at the Tamavua Twomey Hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

“I always take heed of the doctor’s advice, every time I come for my appointment.”

Tulega says the disease requires discipline and commitment to medical care.

“From then until now, I have always taken my medications. And for that, I thank the doctors for always advising me on this disease.

Former nurse Sister Teresia Tinanisolo reflected on how the nursing sisters of the old Makogai Island Leprosy Centre placed compassion at the heart of caring for the patients.

“I saw the love, the care for our patients. They never shrank from treating the wounds of those men and women as they dressed them.

Patients and individuals showing symptoms of leprosy are urged to seek medical care early to prevent further complications and save lives.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.