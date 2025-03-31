Dengue fever claims three lives

Three dengue fever deaths have been confirmed in the country so far this year.

The Western Division has reported a total of 598 dengue admissions, with one confirmed dengue fever death.

The Northern Division has reported 170 dengue admissions, with two confirmed dengue fever deaths.

Article continues after advertisement

From January 1st to March 9th this year, 3,671 dengue cases have been reported nationwide.

The Western Division, where the outbreak was declared on February 3rd, continues to lead the trend, with 2,077 laboratory-confirmed cases.

The Central Division has reported 775 cases, the Northern Division has reported 748 cases, and the Eastern Division has recorded 71 laboratory-confirmed cases.

There have been 952 dengue hospital admissions from January 1st to March 23rd, with more cases expected as health facilities continue to report new cases.

The Central Division has reported a total of 178 cases, while the Eastern Division has reported 6 dengue fever cases to date.

The Kadavu province has recorded 30 dengue cases this year.

Senior Divisional Health Inspector Josaia Tubuna says this includes hospital admissions and those treated at home.

Tubuna explains that the frequent rainy spells in the province have contributed to the rise in dengue cases.

“In past years, we usually had only a few cases of dengue, but this year, due to the change in weather and the increased rainfall, we have started receiving a rising number of dengue cases.”

Tubuna has called on the chiefs, village headmen, community health workers, and leaders of faith-based organizations to collaborate with the Ministry of Health in combating the issue.

He adds that they will continue with their awareness programs.

Tubuna says that they are working with the community and stakeholders to ramp up efforts for cleanup campaigns.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.