Children’s Hospital performs 100th surgery

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged the milestone achievement of the 100th life-saving heart surgery done by the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital.

Nine months after its official inauguration, the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Fiji has been treating children born with congenital heart disease.

Rabuka says the lifesaving work performed by the doctors at the hospital during this round of surgeries has extended the gift of life to 22 Fijian children.

Article continues after advertisement

“As I speak 100 little hearts have now beat soundly and effortlessly. In commending the dedication and expertise of the medical team as well as the vision of the great ambassadors of Nasigatoka, the Tappoo family, this gift of life ceremony of Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital is a sort of initiative that the people’s coalition government encourages and supports.”

Rabuka states that by investing $25 million into the state-of-the-art pediatric cardiac super specialty facility, the hospital complements Fiji’s public health system.

Meanwhile, the Director of Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital Fiji says the surgery was performed by Doctor Shyamadeep Borgohain and their team from Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital Mumbai.