34 successful cataract surgeries conducted

The “Bright Journey” medical team from Guangdong Province, China, in collaboration with Pacific Eye Institute has successfully completed 34 cataract surgeries yesterday.

Institute’s Acting Head of Department Elenoa Raikabakaba states that cataracts are the second most common cause of visual impairment, making cataract surgery essential for patients.

Raikabakaba acknowledges the Chinese medical team’s expertise, highlighting the efficiency of their methods.

“Our standard operation here is small incision cataract surgery, which involves a slightly bigger wound and takes longer to recover. With the Chinese team, they perform phacoemulsification, which results in a very small wound and much faster recovery time.”

Raikabakaba adds that more surgeries will be carried out today as part of this ongoing partnership.