Health Ministry records seven leptospirosis deaths

There have been 117 leptospirosis hospital admissions from January 1st to March 23rd, with more cases expected as health facilities continue to report new cases.

The Central Division has reported a total of 40 cases, with one confirmed death.

The Western Division has reported 34 leptospirosis admissions, with three confirmed leptospirosis deaths.

The Northern Division has reported 39 leptospirosis admissions, with three confirmed leptospirosis deaths while the Eastern Division has reported 4 leptospirosis cases.

The Ministry has reported 610 laboratory-confirmed leptospirosis cases during the same period.

According to the Ministry of Health, it has recorded 217 laboratory-confirmed cases from the Central Division, 173 laboratory-confirmed cases from the Northern Division, 200 laboratory-confirmed cases from the Western Division, and 20 laboratory-confirmed cases from the Eastern Division.

Although the current trends are below outbreak thresholds, these numbers are expected to rise, as leptospirosis trends typically increase from January to April.

The Ministry of Health is urging the public to remain vigilant and take preventative measures against leptospirosis, following the heavy rain and flooding over the past weeks.

