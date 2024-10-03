Handicraft vendors engage in branding workshop

World Intellectual Property Organization Counselor Mahmoud Esfahani says that branding is a key driver of business success in this day and era.

Esfahani highlighted this when opening a seven-day training for vendors at the Suva Handicraft Market where they are gaining expert guidance and mentorship on branding to strengthen their business presence.

Esfahani stresses that branding and trademarks can be established individually or collectively, and the workshop aims to equip vendors with the skills to create and develop their own unique brands.

He highlights the need for small and medium entrepreneurs to embrace branding and take pride in their products.

“They need to stand up to tell their unique story through a unique, defined brand. Many small businesses, while reaching for creativity and patience, lack the branding tools that can distinguish them in the marketplace.”

Esfahani adds that women and young people, who represent the majority of small business owners, have a valuable opportunity to make their mark in the business world.

“Guiding them through the creation of their brands and trademarks that can be protected and leveraged for business success.”

Meanwhile, the Suva City Council has assured its continued support for vendors, emphasizing its commitment to providing a conducive environment for them to operate in.

The training will also help vendors explore new market opportunities.