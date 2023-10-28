Guangzhou delegation extends cooperation hand to Fiji

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [middle] with a delegation from Guangzhou [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

China has conveyed its commitment to further strengthen trade exchanges with Fiji.

A delegation from Guangzhou, led by the member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Guangdong Provincial Committee, Guo Yonghang, paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The meeting focused on mutual areas of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of health and medical services, infrastructure, agriculture and fisheries, science and technology, culture, and tourism.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [left] with one of the delegations from Guangzhou [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The delegation has also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Rabuka to visit the People’s Republic of China, the Guangdong Province, and Guangzhou city.

Prime Minister Rabuka thanked the delegation for their interest in visiting Fiji and acknowledged their commitment to continuing to expand their engagement with Fiji in areas of mutual cooperation.



During the Guangzhou delegation’s visit to Fiji, they donated a batch of musical training equipment to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to support their ongoing program.