Great Council of Chiefs to discuss key issues

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The second meeting of the Great Council of Chiefs for this year will be held today at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula has stated that village by-laws will be one of the main topics of discussion during the two-day meeting.

He emphasized that the focus on by-laws is intended to help protect villages and ensure compliance with laws governed by village leaders.

Article continues after advertisement

Another topic of discussion will be the outcomes and achievements of the previous meeting held earlier this year.

The two-day meeting will conclude on Thursday.

Stay with us for further updates.